The former Sunderland man could reportedly be ‘axed’ by Everton manager Sean Dyche

Reports have suggested that Everton manager Sean Dyche is considering “axing” England number one Jordan Pickford.

Pickford, born in Washington, began life at Sunderland, rising through the ranks at the Academy of Light to the first team with several loan moves in between, including a successful stint at Preston North End during the 2015-16 season.

The Wearsiders were then relegated to League One in 2017 prompting Pickford’s move to Goodison Park to join Everton for a deal potentially worth a whopping £30million if various add-ons were met and criteria hit.

The 30-year-old England international has now been at Goodison Park for seven seasons and helped Sean Dyche’s team avoid relegation from the Premier League this season with games to spare despite a heavy points deduction. However, the Toffees have started the current campaign poorly.

Everton took a 2-0 lead during their opening Premier League games against Bournemouth and Aston Villa before collapsing to lose both contests 3-2, with reports suggesting that manager Dyche is now considering dropping Pickford.

Alan Nixon claims the Everton boss is debating whether to drop the England number one in January if his form doesn't improve and is targeting Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope as a potential replacement. Dyche and Pope worked together during their time at Burnley.

Pickford has kept a remarkable 75 clean sheets in 290 appearances for Everton and Sunderland during his ten-season Premier League career so far. Pickford has proved valuable to Everton's escapes from relegation over the past three Premier League campaigns.