Sunderland transfer claim made with Liverpool and Everton eyeing summer deal - reports
Everton and Liverpool are reportedly interested in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson
HITC have claimed that Patterson is on Everton’s goalkeeper shortlist in the event of Jordan Pickford’s departure.
Patterson has kept three clean sheets in five games with the Black Cats in the automatic promotion places but came under criticism after last weekend’s loss to Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth with many fans feeling he could have done better for the Pilgrims’ winning goal.
The 24-year-old has been an integral part of Sunderland’s first team since midway through the Black Cats final campaign in League One. Patterson played in 45 of the club’s Championship fixtures last season with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal also said to be interested.
HITC also claim that Patterson is on Liverpool’s radar as Arne Slot’s side prepares for the likely departure of Caoimhin Kelleher in 2025 with the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper in search of regular game time.
