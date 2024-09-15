Sunderland's promising ticket sale figures revealed ahead of Middlesbrough clash in Championship
Sunderland have sold 36,439 tickets for the game against Middlesbrough this weekend.
The Black Cats lost their 100 per cent record last Saturday against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship at Home Park but are now set to welcome Middlesbrough to the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland have defeated Cardiff City and Portsmouth on the road during 2024-25 so far whilst also picking up wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley at the Stadium of Light in front of 40,000 plus supporters on each occasion, including away fans and hospitality tickets.
As per the website SAFC Ticket Tracker, Sunderland are believed to have sold around 36,439 tickets for the clash against Middlesbrough with 1,257 remaining. Most of the 36,439 figure are season card holders with away fans and hospitality numbers expected to boost the final total attendance to well over 40,000. The website also states that 96.67 per cent of the available seats have now been sold.
