Sunderland fended off interest from Brighton & Hove Albion during the transfer window...

Brighton & Hove Albion remain hopeful of signing Sunderland youngster Tommy Watson.

That’s according to Alan Nixon, who stated that the Premier League club intends to utilise former Sunderland man Josh Robertson to help persuade the winger to join the Seagulls in January.

Robertson, 18, joined Brighton last January from Sunderland after the top-flight club presented an attractive offer to the winger. The Seagulls then returned to bid for Watson during last month’s transfer deadline day but saw their offers rejected.

Nixon states that Brighton hopes that Robertson’s friendship with Watson will be enough to convince the 18-year-old to join him at the club.

Nixon said on his Paetron: “Watson has other Premier League interest already but a move to Brighton to team up with his pal would appeal most. Sunderland turned down an offer for Watson of around £1 million rising to £2.5 million and expect the bidding to go higher.”