Michael Carrick reveals potential double Middlesbrough injury boost ahead of Sunderland clash

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Sep 2024, 09:00 GMT
Sunderland play Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship next Saturday

Michael Carrick has provided an update on the availability of Rav van den Berg and Jonny Howson ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Black Cats face the Teessiders at the Stadium of Light in the Championship next weekend. Sunderland lost for the first time in the league this season against Plymouth Argyle last time out while Middlesbrough drew with Preston North End.

Ahead of the Wear-Tees rivalry, Carrick says key Middlesbrough duo Rav van den Berg and Jonny Howson are pushing to be back involved after making the bench against Preston but not being utilised following injury issues.

"We'll have to wait and see," he said on the duo's Sunderland availability. "They're both pushing for it but we'll have to wait and see. Marcus is a bit further off, Dael (Fry) and Darragh (Lenihan) are a bit further. It was nice to get Riley (McGree) back in amongst it even though he's a bit short and needs a bit more work."

