Régis Le Bris explains Ian Poveda's absence at Plymouth in Sunderland injury update

Sunderland fell to a 3-2 defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon

Ian Poveda has picked up a thigh injury but Sunderland are confident that he will not be sidelined for long.

Poveda was a surprise absentee from the squad on Saturday afternoon as the Black Cats fell to their first defeat of the campaign against Plymouth Argyle, but Régis Le Bris suggested that he is likely to be available when Middlesbrough visit the Stadium of Light next weekend.

"He felt a small discomfort on his thigh so he was not available, but we think that it is not serious," Le Bris said.

Poveda picked up the knock playing in Sunderland U21s 2-2 draw with Athletic de Bilbao B in midweek, and his absence saw academy striker Trey Ogunsuyi promoted to the matchday squad. Adil Aouchiche and Abdoullah Ba were again left out of the squad.

Sunderland are facing an anxious wait after Dan Ballard limped off the pitch at Plymouth with the assistance of two physios, before leaving the ground on crutches and in a brace. Le Bris said it was too early to determine the extent of the problem.

Salis Abdul Samed will be monitored ahead of Middlesbrough's visit, having not yet joined his team mates in full training due to a minor issue. Le Bris said at his pre-match press conference Thursday that the midfielder was seven to day ten days away from being available, which means next Saturday's game may yet come too soon.