Sunderland lost 3-2 at Home Park against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland took the lead in the first half after Patrick Roberts dispatched a penalty, which was won by Chris Rigg after Bali Mumba’s foul in the box.

The Black Cats took their goal advantage into the half-time interval but conceded shortly after the break as Anthony Patterson’s superb save was turned into the net accidentally by Dan Ballard, who could do nothing to prevent the own goal.

The hosts then took the lead with 73 minutes on the clock through a Ryan Hardie penalty after a foul from Ballard in the area. With just four minutes left of normal time, Romaine Mundle bagged Sunderland an equaliser.

But in stoppage time Joe Edwards fired home to hand Wayne Rooney his first league win as Plymouth boss and Régis Le Bris’ first Championship loss.

Here’s how our chief football writer Phil Smith rated each Sunderland player against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship:

1 . Anthony Patterson Made a couple of fine saves through the second half but a poor kick let Plymouth break for the first and will feel he should have done better with the winner. Palmed the ball into a dangerous area and then couldn't stop the follow up. 5

2 . Dennis Cirkin Wasn't able to get forward as often as we have seen in recent weeks. Wasn't beaten too often by Whittaker and the hosts generally found most of their joy down the other side. 6

3 . Trai Hume Involved in the opening goal and got into some good attacking areas. Had a good battle with Ibrahim Cissoko but the lively winger caused him problems and got the cross away in the build up to the second goal. 5