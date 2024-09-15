Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland man has suffered a potential medial ligament injury...

Former Sunderland favourite Lynden Gooch has suffered a suspected medial ligament injury playing for Stoke City.

The Potters took on Oxford United on Saturday in the Championship, with Gooch playing further up the field in attacking midfield under manager Steven Schumacher. Stoke City lost the game 1-0, with the 28-year-old catching his leg in a first-half block tackle and not being able to continue.

"It doesn't look good," said Stoke City head coach Steven Schumacher after the game. "He's in a brace at the moment. It was a block tackle and it opened up. Sometimes that can look like a medial ligament and that's what it feels like it was. It's unfortunate."

Gooch joined Stoke City from Sunderland under former Cats boss Alex Neil two summers and played 29 times in the Championship as the Potters avoided relegation from the second tier under Schumacher. The American remains a popular figure on Wearside.