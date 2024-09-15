Ex-Sunderland favourite suffers potential medial ligament injury during Championship clash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former Sunderland favourite Lynden Gooch has suffered a suspected medial ligament injury playing for Stoke City.
The Potters took on Oxford United on Saturday in the Championship, with Gooch playing further up the field in attacking midfield under manager Steven Schumacher. Stoke City lost the game 1-0, with the 28-year-old catching his leg in a first-half block tackle and not being able to continue.
"It doesn't look good," said Stoke City head coach Steven Schumacher after the game. "He's in a brace at the moment. It was a block tackle and it opened up. Sometimes that can look like a medial ligament and that's what it feels like it was. It's unfortunate."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.