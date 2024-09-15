Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plymouth Argyle got their first win of the Championship campaign over Sunderland on Saturday

Wayne Rooney said a lift of energy and better service to his two wingers was the key to Plymouth Argyle’s comeback win over Sunderland on Saturday.

Argyle landed their first win of the campaign thanks to Joe Edwards’ stoppage-time winner, with Sunderland suffering their first league defeat. Patrick Roberts’ penalty had given the visitors a half-time lead but that was quickly overturned through a Dan Ballard own goal and a Ryan Hardie penalty. Romaine Mundle looked to have rescued a point for Sunderland late on but Edwards produced the crucial strike after the 90th minute.

“First half, we gave the ball away a little bit sloppy at times early on and then they take the lead through a penalty,” Rooney said.

“I felt then we started getting back into the game, trying to get a little bit more control. I said to them at half-time if we upped the energy, got players in the box and got shots off we would win the game, I really did feel that. They have gone out and did exactly what I asked and we get the reward. I'm pleased for the lads because I think they deserved that.

“I think over the last few weeks we have had some good performances but just haven't got over the line and got the result,” he added.

“I think today we had a good performance, especially second half, and we managed to get over the line and we get the late winner. When they equalise you are thinking 'Not again' but then we keep going. We have put a lot of work in this week. The preparation has been really good for Sunderland. It shows the work we have done because they can keep pushing, especially Joe Edwards at the end, at his age. He showed why he's the leader and the captain of the club, getting in there in added time to go and get us the winning goal.

“It was a great hit [from Morgan]. He was frustrated first half. I was asking players to play the ball in the space not to his feet, and it kept going to feet. We didn't get players close enough to him and [Ibrahim] Cissoko, stuff we had worked on. Sometimes they get a little bit isolated and we are relying on one of them doing a bit of magic.

"Teams double up, they do their homework, but if they double up there is always a free man so we have to find that spare man. First half we didn't do that well enough, second half was better. Both our wingers had an impact. Ibs had two crosses for two goals I think, and Morgan with a very good finish, so I was pleased with them, especially second half."

Sunderland are back in action against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light next Saturday, while Plymouth travel to West Brom.