Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland U21s continue their Premier League International Cup campaign against Borussia Monchengladbach in midweek.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland U21s will continue their Premier League International Cup campaign with a game against German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday evening.

The Black Cats started their run in the competition with a 2-2 draw against Athletic Bilbao at the Stadium of Light last week, with goals from Harrison Jones and Tommy Watson proving enough to earn an impressive point in a spirited display. For their part, Monchengladbach are yet to make their bow in this season’s tournament, but will travel to the Eppleton Colliary Welfare Ground in midweek to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture, and how you can watch it...

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

When is Sunderland U21s vs Borussia Monchengladbach?

Sunderland U21s will host Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday, September 18th at the Eppleton Colliary Welfare Ground. Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm BST.

Ticket information for Sunderland U21s vs Borussia Monchengladbach

There are still tickets available for Wednesday’s match at the Eppleton Colliary Welfare Ground, with adult tickets priced at £3 and U14 tickets priced at £1. Supporters can purchase tickets here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to follow Sunderland U21s vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Those supporters unable to attend the match can follow all of the action from the Eppleton Colliary Welfare Ground online. Sunderland Echo writers James Copley and Jason Jones will be in attendance on Wednesday, providing live updates via X, as well as extensive post-match coverage, including reaction and full player ratings.

Last week’s Premier League International Cup clash with Athletic Bilbao was also streamed live on YouTube, as most U21 fixtures are, so keep an eye out for the club confirming that option again in the coming days.

What is the Premier League International Cup?

The Premier League International Cup is a competition involving the top 16 finishers in the Premier League 2 and 16 invited international clubs. It is a season-long tournament that runs alongside league and domestic commitments.

Clubs are split into four groups of eight clubs, with four PL2 and four invited international clubs in each group. Each club play four group stage games, with all fixtures contested between PL2 and their international counterparts. The top two clubs from each group will advance to the knockout stages. From the quarter-finals onwards, matches are one-off ties, with extra-time and penalties required if the match is level after 90 minutes. Last season, the competition was won by Crystal Palace.