Stoke City have sacked Steven Schumacher just five games into the new Championship campaign.

Sporting director Jon Walters confirmed the decision this morning following a 1-0 defeat to Oxford United over the weekend. He said the club hoped to announce a ‘new appointment’ shortly and said that the squad needed a ‘clear vision’ of how to achieve success.

Schumacher replaced former Sunderland boss Alex Neil last season as the Potters eventually beat relegation. They have made an indifferent start to the current campaign but they sit 13th in the table with two wins from their five games. Four members of backroom staff have also left the club as part of the reshuffle.

“My role as Sporting Director is to make tough decisions that serve the long-term interests of Stoke City.” Walters said.

“After ongoing discussions with John Coates, we feel the time is right for a change in direction to bring success to the club.

“We have a young, dynamic squad that is eager to develop and a clear vision of how to achieve success, and we hope to announce a new appointment shortly. We will need the fans, staff, and players united in support to achieve our goals. As always in football, these decisions are difficult, and we wish Steven and his staff all the best for the future.”

Schumacher is the second manager to depart this season, after Ryan Lowe left Plymouth Argyle just one game into the campaign. Stoke City chairman John Coates said the club retained full belief in their squad of players to succeed this season.

He said: “Steven, Mark, Chris, Peter and Elliot depart with our thanks for their efforts and with our best wishes for their future careers.

“We have faith in the squad of players we have assembled and firmly believe they can bring success to Stoke City this season. I continue to be hugely thankful to the Club’s fans for their loyal and passionate support.”

While the new appointment is finalises, former Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross and Alex Morris have been placed in interim charge. The club are expected to move quickly on a replacement with various reports stating that they are working on a deal to hire Norwich City first-team coach Narcis Pélach. Pelach previously worked with West Brom boss Carlos Coberan during his hugely successful stint at Huddersfield.