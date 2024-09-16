Sunderland will return to Premier League International Cup action on Wednesday evening with a clash against German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach. The Black Cats began their foray into the tournament with a 2-2 draw against Athletic Bilbao at the Stadium of Light last week, producing a performance that both delighted and frustrated manager Graeme Murty.

Speaking to The Echo after the final whistle, he said: “I thought for the first half of the first half we were really good and we've shot ourselves in the foot by showcasing some of the worst parts of our game but up until that point, I thought the lads took to the occasion well. They dealt with the ball well and they were enjoying the challenge of playing against European opposition which is all we can hope for because for some of these young players, it's a big occasion for them so they handled the initial part of it well. We stuttered, we shot ourselves in the foot.

“We had some brilliant feedback because against teams of this level, if you give them the chance you're going to get punished and as much as we can extol the virtues of being clinical they need to see it, they need to feel it and then they've had to show another part of their game which is the resolve and the grit to keep on going to hopefully push and get an equaliser which I thought they actually really deserved. I am proud of them for that if a little bit frustrated that we haven't been slicker and smoother at times with the ball.”

And after hosting Monchengladbach at the Eppleton Colliary Welfare Ground in midweek, Sunderland will be back in Premier League International Cup action when they face French giants Lyon early next month. With that in mind, we’ve picked out a number of the best and brightest U21 players that you should be keeping an eye on over the next fortnight as they bid for a spot in the knockout rounds of the competition, and to impress first team boss Regis Le Bris in the process. Check out our gallery below...

1 . Tommy Watson The winger continues to shine for the U21s on a weekly basis, and looks to be edging ever closer to a regular role in Regis Le Bris' first team plans. | Chris Fryatt Photo Sales

2 . Trey Ogunsuyi Always leads the line so well, the teenage striker is a huge talent in possession of an immense amount of potential. Certainly one to watch. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Harrison Jones The U21s captain, Jones made his first team debut earlier in the season, and was on the score sheet at the Stadium of Light against Atheltic Bilbao last week. Whether operating as a number 10, or in a deeper role, he is an influential presence. | Chris Fryatt Photo Sales