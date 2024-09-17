Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stoke City are reportedly aiming to move quickly in their next manager hunt after the sacking of Steven Schumacher.

The Potters sacked Schumacher just five games into the new Championship campaign with sporting director Jon Walters confirming the decision on Monday following a 1-0 defeat to Oxford United over the weekend. He said the club hoped to announce a ‘new appointment’ shortly and said that the squad needed a ‘clear vision’ of how to achieve success.

Schumacher replaced former Sunderland boss Alex Neil last season as the Potters eventually beat relegation. They have made an indifferent start to the current campaign but they sit 13th in the table with two wins from their five games. Four members of backroom staff have also left the club as part of the reshuffle.

Early chatter had suggested that former Sunderland bosses Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale could be in the running to take the job. However, Stoke City appears to be moving in a different direction.

The Telegraph’s John Percy states: “Stoke City are moving quickly after the dismissal of Steven Schumacher. Norwich have given Stoke permission to speak with first-team coach Narcis Pélach over the job. Pélach expected to take GK coach Paul Clements if talks are successful.”

Stoke Live adds: “Narcis Pelach is being lined up to become the new head coach at Stoke City. Steven Schumacher has left the club this morning and the Potters are moving quickly to fill the vacancy, currently in talks with Championship rivals Norwich about securing their first team coach for the big job at the bet365 Stadium.”