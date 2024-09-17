Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Questions remain over Sunderland’s striker situation this season.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has admitted that the question surrounding the Black Cats’ centre forward situation is “still in the air”, while also stating that he wants his side to produce goals from all over the pitch to ease the pressure on current leading man Eliezer Mayenda.

After a fraught summer of speculation, Sunderland were able to bring in both Wilson Isidor and Ahmed Abdullahi to bolster the point of their attack last month. The Black Cats have started the season with Mayenda up front, however, and the Spaniard has impressed for the most part, scoring twice and assisting two more across five Championship outings so far.

But Le Bris is under no illusions that the teenager will require assistance as the campaign progresses, and is adamant that his side will need to produce goals from a variety of positions if they are to maintain their eye-catching start to the new term.

Speaking to the Essential EFL podcast, the Frenchman said: “The question of the striker for the team is still in the air. It’s like Romaine [Mundle] - he [Mayenda] had this opportunity to play and he played very well, especially during the last game. He showed that he has the potential to play at that level. Then the problem is still the consistency, the ability to repeat.

“I want to say as well that the striker is not the only player on the pitch who has the responsibility to score. In many teams, the striker could be the only one, but I think in our squad, we need to create the danger from many sides - with the striker, with the wingers, with the offensive midfielders, with the set-pieces as well. When the responsibility is shared it is always more dangerous, and I think for the confidence of the striker, when he doesn’t score for maybe two or three games, it is not a problem, because we have other players with the ability to score.”

At the time of writing, Isidor has made just two substitute appearances for the first team at the Stadium of Light, while Abdullahi is yet to feature following his deadline day arrival on Wearside. The young Nigerian is expected to be sidelined for a lengthy period of time due to a persistent groin issue which requires surgery.