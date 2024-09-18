Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland U21s will host Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday evening.

Sunderland U21s coach Graeme Murty has urged fans to turn out in support of his side this season, stating that playing in front of large crowds is “vital” for the development of the Black Cats’ emerging talent.

Last week saw the U21s begin their Premier League International Cup campaign against Athletic Bilbao at the Stadium of Light - a tight affair that ended in a 2-2 draw. Murty’s men will take their next steps in the competition on Wednesday evening when they host German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground, and the academy chief has urged supporters to come along in an effort to acclimatise his side to playing in front of busier terraces in preparation for future runs in the first team.

Speaking to Sunderland’s in-house media, Murty said: “They [the U21s] need it. They need it. It's a vital part of their development. It's one of the things we can't replicate - we can't replicate it in training. Some of the times when you go out on loan, the crowd is not as great.

“But we need, as often as possible and as early as possible, to expose them to a crowd - to expose them to noise, to expose them to expectation - because the research would show the earlier we get that exposure, the better able they are to cope with it later on. And let's be honest, not every team in the country plays in front of 40,000 people. We do. We're really fortunate. We've got an amazing support. We would love our players to experience that and it will help boost them, make them feel as though they can take on anything.”

Alongside their Premier League International Cup campaign, Sunderland U21s have endured a mixed start in their domestic duties so far this season. The Black Cats have won one, drawn one, and lost one in the Premier League 2, while also slipping to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United in their opening Premier League Cup group stage fixture.