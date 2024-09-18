Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What I learned after listening to Sunderland’s summer transfer signings at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening

Sunderland’s summer signings took the time to speak to fans at an event at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

Ian Poveda, Wilson Isidor and Alan Browne were joined onstage by host Frankie Francis and fellow summer signings Ahmed Abdullahi, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Simon Moore, Abdul Samed, Chris Mepham and Milan Aleksic ahead of the game against Middlesbrough in the Championship with several talking points covered during the talk-in.

Here, I take you through everything I learned from Sunderland’s new signings on the night:

Injury news revealed

Sunderland midfielder Salis Abdul Samed says he hopes to be fit in around two weeks.

The Ghanaian defensive midfielder made the switch from RC Lens on deadline day during the summer window but is yet to play a game for Sunderland.

Le Bris said last Thursday that Samed was 7-10 days away from joining full training, and Samed said on Tuesday night that he was hopeful of being available for selection in around a fortnight.

Alan Browne has emerged as an injury doubt for Sunderland ahead of this weekend's visit of Middlesbrough. The player has experienced some discomfort in his knee this week and is awaiting the results of tests to ascertain the extent of the problem.

Browne appeared alongside Sunderland's summer signings at a Q&A session at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night with his knee in a brace, though fans were told that was precautionary at this stage.

Promotion on the cards

Browne thinks Sunderland have a chance of gaining promotion under Le Bris this season and added that he wouldn’t say that if he didn’t think it. That’s an interesting thought given his experience.

Samed and Mepham also hinted that they want to help Sunderland get back into the Premier League during their season-long loans.

Moore rejected other clubs to come to Sunderland

Goalkeeper Moore revealed that he has rejected Championship and League One moves to come to Sunderland in the summer.

The experienced player was quick to pay tribute to number one Anthony Patterson, who he described as a top-class young goalkeeper. Moore also praised Sunderland’s facilities and the goalkeeping coaches Alessandro Barcherini and Mark Prudhoe.

Role of fans on new players

Another takeaway from the Q&A was that the actions do matter and make a difference and Isidor seems to love Sunderland supporters already.

The attacker spoke with glee about the supporters who had welcomed him to the club and added that he had been getting stopped in the street for photos. The loanee also seems raring to go and made the point of saying he can play as a striker and off the right and left. His childhood with Thierry Henry and he would like to score at least 10 goals this season.

Learning English essential

Both Abdullahi and Aleksic were present on stage at the Q&A but struggled to contribute to the discussion owing to a clear language barrier. It is, of course, early days in their respective Sunderland careers but their learning English will likely be crucial to their success at the Academy of Light.