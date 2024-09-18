Sunderland reveal ticket sales ahead of Middlesbrough game with bumper crowd expected at Stadium of Light
Sunderland have announced the number of tickets sold ahead of the game against Middlesbrough.
The Black Cats face the Teessiders this weekend in the Championship at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland searching for a first win in four games against their North East rivals.
The Black Cats lost their 100 per cent record last Saturday against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship at Home Park but are now set to welcome Middlesbrough to the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland have defeated Cardiff City and Portsmouth on the road during 2024-25 so far whilst also picking up wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley at the Stadium of Light in front of 40,000 plus supporters on each occasion, including away fans and hospitality tickets.
And now, Sunderland have announced they have sold 40,317 tickets for the clash against Middlesbrough with that figure expected to grow further as the week goes on.
