Sunderland face Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Stadium of Light this weekend

Sunderland have announced the number of tickets sold ahead of the game against Middlesbrough.

The Black Cats face the Teessiders this weekend in the Championship at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland searching for a first win in four games against their North East rivals.

The Black Cats lost their 100 per cent record last Saturday against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship at Home Park but are now set to welcome Middlesbrough to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have defeated Cardiff City and Portsmouth on the road during 2024-25 so far whilst also picking up wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley at the Stadium of Light in front of 40,000 plus supporters on each occasion, including away fans and hospitality tickets.

And now, Sunderland have announced they have sold 40,317 tickets for the clash against Middlesbrough with that figure expected to grow further as the week goes on.