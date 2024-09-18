Sunderland midfielder reveals two-week injury return timeframe after summer transfer move

The Sunderland midfielder has explained when he could return to action under Régis Le Bris

Sunderland midfielder Salis Abdul Samed says he hopes to be fit in around two weeks.

The Ghanaian defensive midfielder made the switch from RC Lens on deadline day during the summer window.

The midfielder was a regular in recent times before falling out of favour ahead of the current campaign. The 24-year-old brings extensive top-tier experience to the club and made six Champions League appearances last season.

However, Samed has yet to make an appearance for the Black Cats since his arrival and is currently sidelined with an injury. At a talk-in with fans on Tuesday night, the player revealed that he hoped to be fit within two weeks after picking up an injury niggle.

There is no option in the deal to make it permanent next summer from RC Lens. Samed became Sunderland’s third arrival on deadline day, following Chris Mepham and Serbian midfielder Milan Aleksic through the door at the Academy of Light.

