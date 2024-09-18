Sunderland’s under-21s took on Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Premier League International Cup at Eppleton CW on Wednesday evening.

Graeme Murty’s side came into the game after a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light against Athletic Bilbao in the first match of the 2024-25 competition.

Tommy Watson did not feature for Sunderland in their Premier League International Cup clash with Borussia Monchengladbach with the winger with Régis Le Bris’ first team currently. Northern Ireland youth international Rhys Walsh took his place out on the left flank.

Elsewhere, teenage striker Trey Ogunsuyi will lead the line having impressed in recent outings, with Harrison Jones in behind him and Caden Kelly completing Sunderland’s attacking cohort out on the right.

In midfielder, Ben Middlemas and Elias Lenz started in front of a back four of Tom Lavery at right-back, Jenson Jones at left-back, with Ben Kindon and Luke Bell in the middle. Goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu completed the XI between the sticks.

The visitors took the lead in the first half after dispatching a penalty given away by Sunderland defender Tom Lavery, who started the game at right-back. Monchengladbach then doubled their lead two minutes after the interval with a goal from Noah Pesch. Shio Fukuda, who scored the opening penalty, then made it three with 51 minutes played.

Sunderland huffed and puffed as the game wore on but couldn’t find a breakthrough in what was a tough evening for the Wearsiders and the game ended 3-0 to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Here, we take a look at how James Copley rated every Sunderland player on the night as Murty’s men lost to Borussia Mönchengladbach:

1 . Blondy Nna Noukeu Blondy Nna Noukeu commanded his area well in the first half and was very vocal to his defenders but could have been quicker off his line to prevent the first-half penalty. 6 | Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Tom Lavery Tom Lavery started at right-back but gave away the penalty for the visitors' opening goal. Tough evening at the office for Sunderland's defence generally. 5 | Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales

3 . Jenson Jones Jenson Jones played left-back on the night and did well to go beyond Walsh a few times in the first-half. Struggled alongside Sunderland's entire backline to cope with Monchengladbach. 5 Photo: Photo courtesy of Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales