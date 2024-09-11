Former Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Scotland player receiving treatment for cancer
Former Sunderland player George Burley is receiving treatment for cancer.
Burley played for Ipswich Town between 1973 and 1985 and also managed the club between 1994 and 2002. The 68-year-old enjoyed a three-season stint at Sunderland between 1985 and 1988, making 54 league appearances in red and white.
Burley also played for Gillingham, Motherwell, Ayr United, Falkirk and Colchester Town during a mammoth 20-plus year playing career at the top of the game. After retiring, the former right-back went into management.
His coaching career started with Ayr United before stints with Colchester and Ipswich Town. Burnley then took charge of Derby County between 2003 and 2005. The Scot took charge of the Scotland football national team between 2008 and 2009 after stints with Hearts and Southampton.
Burley also managed Crystal Palace and was last in work at Apollon Limassol in Greece back in 2011. Ipswich released a club statement on Tuesday announcing that Burnley is receiving treatment with the man himself also commenting.
He said: “After feeling unwell earlier this year, I have recently received a diagnosis and I am taking positive action to fight the disease,' he said. 'It has been a difficult time, but I am feeling much brighter now.
“In fact, I am able to get to matches at Portman Road and I am enjoying watching the team playing back in the Premier League.
“We are grateful to the club for the support they have shown me and my family and I would ask that everyone is respectful of our privacy at this time.”
