Sunderland's five-year transfer net spend compared to Portsmouth, Derby, Hull and other Championship rivals

By Mark Carruthers
Published 10th Sep 2024, 20:00 BST

How does Sunderland's spending over the last five years compare to their Championship rivals?

It was a hectic summer transfer window for Sunderland as they prepared for their first season under new head coach Regis Le Bris.

A total of around £5million was spent on Serbian striker Milan Aleksic and Nigerian forward Ahmed Abdullahi and Zenit star Wilson Isidor also arrived on loan. The Black Cats raided the free transfer market to sign goalkeeping duo Blondy Nna Noukeu and Simon Moore, midfielder Alan Browne and winger Ian Poveda.

There were departures as the likes of Jack Diamond and Bradley Dack were released at the end of their contracts and academy graduate Elliott Embleton moved to Blackpool, where he will now work under former Sunderland and Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce. The headline-making exit turned out to be Jack Clarke as the Black Cats were tempted into selling the winger to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town in a deal believed to be worth an initial £15million.

So, after making a profit in the summer transfer window, how does Sunderland's spending over the last five years compare to their Championship rivals? We use figures provided by transfermarkt.co.uk to see where the Black Cats sit in this particular financial table.

Five-year net spend: €-108.33m

1. Leeds United

Five-year net spend: €-108.33m | Getty Images

Five-year net spend: €-37.44m

2. Sheffield United

Five-year net spend: €-37.44m Photo: Nathan Stirk

Five-year net spend: €-22.36m

3. Luton Town

Five-year net spend: €-22.36m Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Five-year net spend: €-22.18m

4. Burnley

Five-year net spend: €-22.18m Photo: Lewis Storey

