The former Sunderland and Newcastle United boss has found a new home in the EFL...

Former Sunderland, Newcastle United and Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is back working once again.

The ex-Manchester United legend has returned to the EFL to take the job at Blackpool in League One, signing a two-year deal at Bloomfield Road.

Former Sunderland man Steve Agnew will join the 63-year-old as assistant head coach. Richard Keogh and Stephen Dobbie will be first-team coaches, with Steve Banks completing the setup as the club’s new goalkeeping coach.

Bruce is set to work with former Sunderland man Elliot Embleton, who concluded a permanent switch to the Seasiders during last summer’s transfer window. “I’m delighted to be back in football and to take charge of this fantastic football club,” Bruce said after his appointment by Blackpool. “I’d like to thank Simon, Julian and David for giving me this great opportunity.

“I look forward to meeting all of the staff and players in the coming days as we prepare for what we all hope will be an exciting season at Bloomfield Road.”

Owner Simon Sadler said: "I'm confident that Steve’s experience and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset for Blackpool Football Club. His organised approach coupled with his desire to build a hardworking and entertaining side is a large part of what attracted us to him.

“Additionally, Steve’s ability to help grow and develop not only our playing staff but also our coaching talent was important to us. Alongside his assistant Steve Agnew, there is a great opportunity for two of our former players at the early stages of their coaching careers to learn from a duo who possess unrivalled qualities. We hope that this blend will get the very best out of our talented squad.”

Bruce’s former clubs include Sunderland and Newcastle United with the former centre-back managing both clubs in the Premier League. Bruce also crossed the rival divide in the Midlands, where he managed both Birmingham City and Aston Villa.

Bruce had been out of work since leaving West Brom at the end of 2022, following his spells at Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle. His former clubs also include Wigan Athletic, Crystal Palace, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United.