The Sunderland striker continues to spark debate over where his best position might be

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland U21s assistant coach John Hewitson has claimed that Wilson Isidor’s versatility can be a “great asset” for the senior team as the Frenchman continues to find his feet on Wearside.

Isidor started a second consecutive match for the U21s on Friday evening, leading the line for 75 minutes during their 1-0 Premier League Cup defeat at the hands of Sheffield United. Earlier in the week, he had featured on the left flank in an impressive showing during a 3-2 loss to Liverpool, and debate continues to simmer over where he is most likely to be deployed by first team manager Regis Le Bris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But speaking after Friday’s clash at Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground, Hewitson suggested that Isidor’s adaptability can only be a good thing. He said: “I think the manager and the first team will decide where he plays. I think he can play a variety of roles. We had the game on Monday - I think he was probably more effective in that game in a wide position, but ultimately it just depends on the individuals that are playing against him at that particular time.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“Whether it was better central players on Monday, or not-so-good full-backs on Monday, you just don't know. It's still quite early to tell, but it's very good that he's versatile, it's very good that he can play as a nine to give competition to centre-forwards at the club. He's a great asset.”

For his part, Le Bris has hinted that he believes Isidor could be most effective operating in the left channel. After the forward made his debut against Portsmouth last weekend, his manager said: "He likes to play on the left side, but not totally on the sideline. I think he likes this area of this pitch. He can play on the left but even as a striker, for sure, his average position will be in this area. Both positions are good for him, I think."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Isidor himself emphasised his own versatility during introductory interviews with Sunderland’s in-house media. He said: "I'm a striker who can play also on the wings. My main quality is that I'm fast, I finish my action, I can shoot and dribble. I'm a player who likes to attack the space, when I have some space I will run into it because I know I have the quality. I love to dribble, to shoot... from everywhere! Because I want to score, this comes before everything. I can score from everywhere and I can't wait to score my first goal."