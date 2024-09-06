Sunderland's stunning final season ticket sales figures revealed for 2024-25 Championship season
Sunderland fans have snapped up season cards for the 2024-25 season in huge numbers.
The Black Cats have a 100 per cent record in the league so far this season heading into the international break with Régis Le Bris’ side having won four from four in the Championship ahead of next week’s clash against Plymouth Argyle away from home.
Sunderland have defeated Cardiff City and Portsmouth on the road during 2024-25 so far whilst also picking up wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley at the Stadium of Light in front of 40,000 plus supporters on each occasion, including away fans and hospitality tickets.
As per the website SAFC Ticket Tracker, Sunderland are believed to have sold around 36,000 season tickets this season as the Black Cats look to push for promotion following last year’s disappointing 16th-placed finish. Sunderland are next at home against Middlesbrough with 1,833 tickets remaining for the local clash.
