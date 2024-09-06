The former Sunderland man is reportedly close to joining Inter Miami alongside Lionel Messi...

David Beckham has hired a forgotten former Sunderland player at MLS club Inter Miami.

Inter Miami boasts a playing staff of former Barcelona Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. The American club, however, have now moved to sign former Sunderland goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

ESPN reports that Inter Miami is set to sign the 38-year-old Argentinian goalkeeper as a free agent. Ustari last featured for Chilean first-division side Audax Italiano before being released. Now, he'll arrive in MLS as a substitute for Inter Miami’s starting goalkeeper Drake Callender.

11 years ago, Sunderland signed Ustari as a 27-year-old while the club were still in the Premier League. He became Sunderland's third 2014 January signing after the acquisitions of Marcos Alonso and Santiago Vergini.

The shot-stopper failed to appear in a league game for the Black Cats with Vito Manonne firmly Gus Poyet’s number one. Ustari played three times in cup competitions, including the infamous weakened side against Hull City in the FA Cup quarter-final loss, where he saved a penalty.