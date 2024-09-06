Sunderland U21s began their Premier League Cup group stage campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground on Friday evening.

First team forward Wilson Isidor featured for Graeme Murty’s side, with the Frenchman leading the line promisingly for the better part of 75 minutes before being replaced by teenage striker Trey Ogunsuyi.

The decisive goal came shortly after the half-time interval when a cut-back from the visitors was bundled over the line by striker Marshall Francis. Prior to that strike, Sunderland were unfortunate not to take the lead shortly before the break when Harrison Jones latched onto an Isidor pass before seeing his effort rattle a post.

The aforementioned Ogunsuyi would come closest to finding an equaliser for the Black Cats, with his goalbound flick from a Jaydon Jones shot saved superbly by Blades goalkeeper Luke Faxton.

Sunderland U21s will next be in action on Wednesday night when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Premier League International Cup at the Stadium of Light.

Here, Jason Jones rates each Sunderland player after the game against Sheffield United in the Premier League Cup:

1 . Kelechi Chibueze - 6 A couple of risky moments of distribution, but ultimately had little to do, and wasn't to blame for the goal. | Ben Cuthbertson Photo: Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales

2 . Thomas Lavery - 6 Started at right-back and kept his winger largely quiet throughout. A steady enough showing from the young defender. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3 . Ben Crompton - 6 Returned to the heart of defence and was caught out a couple of times by Blades striker Marshall Francis in the opening stages, but looked solid enough on the whole. Went close with a header immediately after Sunderland fell behind. | Ben Cuthbertson Photo: Ben Cuthbertson Photo Sales