Done deal - Ex-Sunderland and Sheffield United man joins Burnley in Championship

The former Sunderland man has signed for Burnley in the Championship on a free transfer

Former Sunderland and Sheffield United man John Egan has signed for Championship rivals Burnley.

The Republic of Ireland international defender began his career in England with the Black Cats back in 2009, staying until 2014 before stints with Gillingham, Brentford and Sheffield United.

The 31-year-old was released by the Blades following their relegation from the Premier League but has now signed for Scott Parker’s Burnley on a free transfer.

"The manager, staff and the players all want to be successful. I want to come in and add to that," Egan told the club's website. "I want to bring my experience and my ability into the group to help drive the group on."

"I’ve been here a few weeks now; I’ve got to know the lads and really enjoyed working with them and the manager [Scott Parker]," he said.

“I’ve had some really good conversations with him. It’s been an incredible environment to come into. I’m delighted to be a Burnley player now and I’m looking forward to the future.”