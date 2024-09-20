Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland U21s will begin their National League Cup campaign in October.

Sunderland U21s will take part in a new tournament organised by the Premier League and National League this season, it has been confirmed.

Beginning next month, the National League Cup will be a 32-team competition comprised of 16 U21 sides from the Premier League 2 and 16 first team from clubs participating in the National League. All fixtures will be played on midweek dates. The tournament will consist of a group stage, with four groups of eight teams, followed by a series of knockout ties. The two best-placed teams in each group will advance to one-off fixture to determine the winner.

Sunderland have been drawn in a group alongside Premier League 2 rivals Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, and Leeds United, as well as National League outfits Gateshead, Boston United, Halifax Town, and Tamworth. Matches will take place at National League stadia, with U21s playing first team opponents, and home clubs keeping all gate receipts from the fixtures.

In a statement, Tony Scholes, Chief Football Officer at the Premier League, said: “We’re excited to launch this new competition in partnership with the National League. The competition will provide additional opportunities for young players in the U17-21 age groups to gain valuable experience of playing against first team opposition, something many of our current Premier League stars have experienced in their development. We’re pleased to be able to support in the operation of the competition and look forward to seeing the wider benefits it will bring to National League clubs.”

National League Cup schedule

The full National League Cup schedule for the 2024/25 campaign is as follows:

Group stage match round one: 1st - 2nd October 2024

Group stage match round two: 5th - 6th November 2024

Group stage match round three: 3rd-4th December 2024

Group stage match round four: 21st - 22nd January 2025

Quarter-finals: 5th - 6th February 2025

Semi-finals: 11th - 12th March 2025

Final: 1st - 2nd April 2025