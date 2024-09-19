Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris has issued an injury update of Middlesbrough’s visit to the Stadium of Light

Sunderland have been handed a major boost with Régis Le Bris confirming that Dan Ballard should be available to face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Ballard suffered an injury in the latter stages of the 3-2 defeat to Plymouth Argyle and left Home Park on crutches, but assessments this week have shown that there is no significant damage. Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, Le Bris said that Ballard ‘should be OK’ to play at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Le Bris did confirm that midfielder Alan Browne will miss the game this weekend due to a knee injury, but the prognosis is again better than initially thought. Browne attended a fan Q&A in midweek with his knee in a brace, but the head coach confirmed that he should only be absent for a week. That means he could be in contention to face Watford next weekend, and if not then certainly shortly after that.

Salis Abdul Samed will not be able to make his debut for the club this weekend as he continues to build his fitness after a minor knock. Le Bris confirmed that the midfielder should be able to join full training towards the end of next week. Samed himself told fans at a Q&A that he hoped to be available for selection in around a fortnight’s time.

Le Bris confirmed that there are no other fresh injury concerns for the game.