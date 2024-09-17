Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here, we round-up all the latest headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Andy Carroll set for Bordeaux transfer

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll is reportedly set to join fourth-tier French side Bordeaux - according to reports from L’Equipe. Carroll currently plays for Ligue 1 outfit Amiens SC and has made four appearances this season but is yet to register a goal.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, were relegated two divisions after financial issues at the club. They currently play in French football’s fourth-tier and have lost their status as a professional club.

Carroll has reportedly been recruited by Amiens’ former sporting director John Williams who now works at Bordeaux and could link up with a recently released Magpie.

Amadou Diallo, who moved to St James’ Park from West Ham, made his senior debut for the club during their win over Chelsea back in October. The 21-year-old has recently signed for Bordeaux after leaving Tyneside as a free agent.

Newcastle United-linked winger ‘unhappy’ with contract offer

Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise move for former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in recent times with reports suggesting that the winger could leave Bayern Munich after being ‘unhappy’ with the club’s latest contract offer. Caught Offside report that Arsenal and the Magpies have shown interest in the German international who is out of contract at the Allianz Arena at the end of this season.

Sane moved to Munich from the Etihad Stadium in July 2020 after spending four years in Manchester. During his time in England, Sane won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup, scoring 39 times in 135 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.