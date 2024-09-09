Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle United defender makes honest admission

Jamal Lewis has admitted that he has likely played his last game for Newcastle United after joining Sao Paulo on-loan. The Northern Ireland international has joined the Brazilian side in a bid to get regular first-team football - something that was unlikely at St James’ Park.

Lewis spent last season on-loan at Watford and despite being a regular feature during Eddie Howe’s pre-season plans, Lewis’ last competitive match for the Magpies came at the end of the 2022/23 season, just his fourth game in all competitions that campaign.

Addressing his future on Tyneside, Lewis admitted that he thinks he has played his last game in black-and-white: “I've spoken to the manager and I'm in my last year and I've done a season-long loan, so that kind of has the writing on the wall,” Lewis said. “But if Sao Paulo can be my long-term home for the future, that would be amazing.”

Newcastle United ‘eye’ Inter Milan defender

Newcastle United are interested in signing Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries - according to reports from InterLive. The Dutchman has less than a year left on his current contract at Inter Milan and thus would be able to leave the club on a free transfer if he runs down his deal at the club.

Newcastle United would also be given a chance to negotiate a pre-contract deal with him in January if he enters that month without signing an extension. Dumfries joined Inter from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 after an impressive European Championship with Netherlands, but has made just two substitute appearances this season and was an unused substitute for their 4-0 win over Atalanta last weekend.

According to the report, Newcastle United are the ‘most interested’ club in Dumfries and could table a bid for him in January to sign the 28-year-old in winter, rather than waiting to secure him on a free transfer in the summer. However, the report also states that Newcastle could pay up to €22m (£18.5m) for Dumfries in January - a steep amount for a player that could be available as a free agent just months later.