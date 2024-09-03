Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have announced a new sponsorship deal as they aim to combat the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Crystal Palace ‘eye’ Marc Guehi move

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to offer Marc Guehi a new contract in order to strengthen their position in negotiations over the coming years. Guehi was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United during the summer transfer window but the Eagles were able to repel interest from the north east and keep hold of their captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool were also credited with an interest in Guehi this summer and although he remains a Palace player, it is likely that there will again be huge interest in him either in January or next summer. And the Eagles could face a more difficult battle to keep Guehi at the club when those windows open.

That’s because the 24-year-old’s current contract at Selhurst Park expires in less than two years. To combat this, according to Football Insider, Palace are set to offer him a new deal - one that would recognise his importance to Oliver Glasner’s first-team.

Newcastle United announce new deal

Newcastle United have announced that Red Bull have become the club’s new official energy drink partner. A ‘multi year’ deal between Newcastle United and Red Bull has been agreed with Red Bull products set to be on sale at St James’ Park STACK as well as in the stadium.

The move comes as Newcastle United look to boost their commercial revenues in order to combat the constraints put on them by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Increasing revenues at the club will allow them to spend more money on signings and avoid having to sell some of their most promising players, like they were forced to do with Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Bull are no strangers to football with their network of clubs across Europe - a network that sporting director Paul Mitchell has previously worked in. Red Bull have also invested into Championship side Leeds United in recent times.