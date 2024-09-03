Newcastle United delivered transfer ‘blow’ as Toon follow Leeds United in ‘multi year’ agreement
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:
Crystal Palace ‘eye’ Marc Guehi move
Crystal Palace are reportedly set to offer Marc Guehi a new contract in order to strengthen their position in negotiations over the coming years. Guehi was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United during the summer transfer window but the Eagles were able to repel interest from the north east and keep hold of their captain.
Liverpool were also credited with an interest in Guehi this summer and although he remains a Palace player, it is likely that there will again be huge interest in him either in January or next summer. And the Eagles could face a more difficult battle to keep Guehi at the club when those windows open.
That’s because the 24-year-old’s current contract at Selhurst Park expires in less than two years. To combat this, according to Football Insider, Palace are set to offer him a new deal - one that would recognise his importance to Oliver Glasner’s first-team.
Newcastle United announce new deal
Newcastle United have announced that Red Bull have become the club’s new official energy drink partner. A ‘multi year’ deal between Newcastle United and Red Bull has been agreed with Red Bull products set to be on sale at St James’ Park STACK as well as in the stadium.
The move comes as Newcastle United look to boost their commercial revenues in order to combat the constraints put on them by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Increasing revenues at the club will allow them to spend more money on signings and avoid having to sell some of their most promising players, like they were forced to do with Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson this summer.
Red Bull are no strangers to football with their network of clubs across Europe - a network that sporting director Paul Mitchell has previously worked in. Red Bull have also invested into Championship side Leeds United in recent times.
