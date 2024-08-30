Newcastle United winger ‘closing in’ on Premier League move as QPR ‘eye’ defender

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here, we round-up all the latest deadline day transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Southampton ‘close in’ on Newcastle United winger

Southampton are reportedly ‘closing in’ on a move for Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser - according to TalkSport. Fraser has been frozen out of first-team matters on Tyneside and is not part of Eddie Howe’s plans at the club.

He spent last season on-loan at St Mary’s and has been linked with a return to the south coast throughout the summer. Saints boss Russell Martin has previously expressed his interest in re-signing Fraser, however, revealed earlier this month that a move for him was ‘nowhere near’ completion and that they could look at targets elsewhere if an agreement was not found.

Southampton have lost their opening two league games of the season 1-0 - including a defeat on Tyneside on their first game back in the top-flight following promotion from the Championship. Fraser, meanwhile, has not featured at all for the Magpies during pre-season.

Defender set for Championship move

Newcastle United’s Harrison Ashby is reportedly set to join QPR on-loan. Ashby joined the Magpies from West Ham in January 2022 but is yet to make a senior competitive appearance for the club.

He spent last season on-loan at Swansea City and has been tipped to move again to the second-tier of English football. QPR currently sit 19th in the Championship table having drawn two and lost one of their opening three games of the season.