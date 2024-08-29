Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have confirmed that Max Thompson has joined Chesterfield.

Thompson spent the second half of last season on-loan at Northampton Town and impressed at Sixfields Stadium, keeping five clean sheets in 15 League One appearances. The 20-year-old was a feature in a few of Eddie Howe’s matchday squads last season and travelled to Bournemouth at the weekend to act as third-choice behind Nick Pope and John Ruddy.

UEFA’s Champions League registration rules also meant that Thompson, along with Aidan Harris, was often on standby for European games with the first-team during their journey in that competition last year. Now he gets a chance to impress in the EFL with Chesterfield.

The Spireites won promotion from the Vanarama National League last season and have made a very solid start to life back in League Two, winning one and drawing two of their opening three games of the season. Chesterfield face Gillingham at the weekend with Thompson potentially in-line for a debut at Priestfield.

Thompson’s last appearance for the Magpies before his move to Chesterfield came in their Premier League 2 draw with Sunderland. Newcastle took the lead in that game but were pegged back by the Black Cats as they shared a point.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, still have five senior goalkeepers on their books with Pope, Ruddy, Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie and Odysseas Vlachodimos. Dubravka was linked with a move away from Tyneside earlier this summer but remains a Magpies player.

Vlachodimos, however, only joined the club from Nottingham Forest a number of weeks ago but has been linked with leaving the club before Friday’s deadline.