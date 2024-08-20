Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barcelona winger Ferran Torres will reportedly snub a move to Newcastle United this summer amid speculation he could return to the Premier League.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Ferran Torres ‘to reject’ Newcastle United move

Former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres will reject a move to Newcastle United this summer, even if his club accept an offer for him. The Spaniard moved to Barcelona in January 2022 and has made over 100 appearances for the La Liga giants in that time, with his latest coming at the weekend as Barcelona defeated Valencia in their La Liga opener.

Torres also played a big role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph during the summer, but has been extensively linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this summer. Newcastle United, who are in the market for a new right-winger, have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

However, recent reports from Marca have suggested that Torres has ‘no intention’ of accepting a proposal from the Magpies with the winger comfortable at Barcelona under new boss Hansi Flick.

Released Newcastle United striker finds new club

Michael Ndiweni has signed for non-league side Ashington following his release from Newcastle United earlier this summer. Ndiweni made his Premier League debut as a very late substitute during Newcastle United’s win over Chelsea in November, but spent the second half of last season on-loan at Annan Athletic north of the border. The 20-year-old will now play his football in the Northern Premier League this season.