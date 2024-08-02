Here, we round-up all the latest transfer headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Fulham ‘improve bid’ for Manchester United midfielder

Fulham have reportedly submitted an improved bid to sign Manchester United’s Scott McTominay. The Cottagers, fresh from announcing the signing of Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe, are reportedly prepared to pay around £20m for McTominay this summer as they continue their midfield rebuild.

Despite enjoying a solid season for the Red Devils last season, McTominay doesn’t seem to have a guaranteed starting spot in Erik ten Hag’s preferred XI and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for a while now. Newcastle United were heavily-linked with a move for him last summer, whilst West Ham have also been credited with an interest.

However, this summer has seen interest from Fulham and although the Red Devils may hold out for more money, a compromise between the clubs over a fee could be met this summer. Fulham’s offer of £20m is expected to fall short of Manchester United’s valuation, however, there is belief than an agreement could be reached at the £25m mark.

West Ham ‘close in’ on Leeds winger

West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United. The winger has undergone a medical ahead of his proposed move to the London Stadium.

Last season’s Championship Player of the Year had interest from Liverpool and Newcastle United among others this summer, but is instead set to join Julen Lopetegui’s side.