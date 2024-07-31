Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Portsmouth boss reacts to Elias Sorensen speculation

John Mousinho has spoken about his club’s reported interest in former Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen. Sorensen is currently in his native Denmark and enjoyed a phenomenal campaign last year, scoring 26 goals and registering 15 assists in just 33 games in all competitions as he helped his club, Esbjerg to promotion from the third-tier of Danish football.

Speculation linking him with a move to Fratton Park comes after it was revealed that Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop will have to undergo heart surgery after pre-season medical checks revealed a potential risk to the player’s health. That could force Pompey into the market for a new striker but Mousinho was tight-lipped on whether Sorensen could be someone that moved to the south coast.

Speaking to The Portsmouth News, Mousinho said: “I saw the links, but he’s a player contracted to another club and not a free agent, so I have no more comment to make.

“Colby’s issue leaves us short. During pre-season, we were looking at having the three centre-forwards going into the Championship, with Colby, Kusini and Christian - and we were really pleased with that. There was no intention of adding anything to the centre-forwards department, but we will now certainly re-evaluate where we are there.”

Juventus ace announces departure amid Newcastle United and Man Utd links

Adrien Rabiot has confirmed he will leave Juventus following the expiration of his contract at the Serie A giants. Rabiot took to Instagram to post a farewell message, writing: ‘After 5 seasons at Juventus, 5 years in Turin, I want to say goodbye and thank you. All of you who have been there for me. The club and all its staff. And you fans, always close and very affectionate!’