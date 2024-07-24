Newcastle United handed double Serie A transfer blow as Fulham ‘eye’ Arsenal ace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Newcastle United delivered double Serie A blow

Two reported Newcastle United targets are set to move elsewhere this summer - with one potentially joining their Premier League rivals instead. The Magpies have made three signings so far this summer, but are yet to strengthen their attacking options, an area of the pitch which is a priority for them this window.

One player who had been linked with a potential move to St James’ Park was Juventus winger Matias Soule. The 21-year-old spent last season on-loan at Frosinone and had been heavily-linked with a move to the Premier League with the Magpies, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Leicester City among the teams linked with a move.

The Foxes have even had a bid rejected by Juventus for the winger - and it seems they will lose out on his signature to Roma, with HITC reporting that Soule would prefer a move to Rome, rather than the Premier League, this summer. They also report that Dean Huijsen, who spent last season with Roma from Juventus, is a target for Bournemouth and that the Cherries are viewed as frontrunners for a deal. The teenager also has interest from the Bundesliga.

Fulham to return with bid for Arsenal star

Fulham are expected to submit an improved offer for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe having already had a bid rejected by the Gunners earlier this summer. Smith Rowe has long been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium after failing to nail down a starting spot in Mikel Arteta’s preferred XI - with the Cottagers among the frontrunners for his signature following Joao Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich.

Crystal Palace have also shown interest in Smith Rowe this summer as they look to fill the gap left by Michael Olise’s departure. Newcastle United were among the clubs credited with an interest in Smith Rowe last summer, although Arsenal were reluctant to see him leave at that time.