Here, we round-up all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Premier League duo ‘eye’ Leeds United star

West Ham and Fulham have become the latest clubs to be linked with a move for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer. Summerville, who was named as the Championship Player of the Season last term, has plenty of admirers in the Premier League with Leeds facing a real battle to keep hold of the winger this summer.

Newcastle United and Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for the 22-year-old as they both eye ways to strengthen their attacking options. West Ham, meanwhile, have reportedly held initial discussions with Leeds over a move for Summerville but would need Leeds’ price tag of the winger to come down in order for a deal to proceed.

Fulham have recently seen midfielder Joao Palhinha leave for Bayern Munich with the Cottagers receiving just-shy of £50m for the Portuguese international - the highest transfer fee ever received for a player in the club’s history. Summerville scored 20 goals in the Championship for Leeds last season.

Aston Villa sign Everton star as winger set to leave

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Belgian international Amadou Onana for £50m, the second highest transfer fee they have ever paid for a player. Onana, who was briefly linked with a move to St James’ Park back in January, will move to Villa Park ahead of their maiden Champions League campaign.

Moussa Diaby, Villa’s most expensive purchase, is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia after just one season with the club. The former Bayer Leverkusen winger is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

Pep Guardiola’s Kevin De Bruyne admission

Pep Guardiola has ruled out the possibility of Kevin De Bruyne leaving Manchester City this summer. The Belgian is another big name Premier League star wanted by Al Ittihad this summer but the Spaniard has denied that he will be allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium.