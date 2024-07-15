Newcastle United ‘eye’ move for Leeds United star - Everton also interested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer headlines and gossip that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United ‘plot’ move for Leeds United star

According to reports from TeamTalk, Newcastle United are interested in signing Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto this summer. Gnonto, who doesn’t turn 21 until November, can play anywhere across the forward line and scored eight goals for Daniel Farke’s side in the Championship last season.

The 20-year-old was one of the bright spots of Leeds’ 2022/23 Premier League campaign, one that saw them relegated from the Premier League under Sam Allardyce, and has been extensively linked with a return to the top-flight with Everton among the clubs interested in signing him. Interest from St James’ Park reportedly comes with Gnonto viewed as a potential replacement for Miguel Almiron who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gnonto, whilst not a direct replacement for the Paraguayan, can play out wide or behind a striker and has been capped 13 times by Italy.

Striker transfer in doubt

Borussia Dortmund’s move for Serhou Guirassy has hit an unexpected roadblock after triggering his £15m release clause. The Champions League finalists had triggered Guirassy’s release clause and his switch from Stuttgart to Signal Iduna Park was expected to be completed last week. However, an issue in Guirassy’s medical means that move is now in doubt.

Only Harry Kane scored more goals in the Bundesliga than Guirassy’s haul of 28 in 28 league games last season with his form for Stuttgart, who would go on to finish above Bayern Munich in the table, reportedly attracting attention from the Premier League. Newcastle United, who are in the market for a striker this summer amid rumours that Callum Wilson could leave the club before the window closes, had been linked with a move for the 28-year-old before Dortmund triggered his release clause.

However, the Magpies have now seemingly been given fresh hope of signing the Guinea international after Dortmund revealed they had discovered an injury that ‘requires further investigation’ during Guirassy’s medical with the club. Guirassy missed just four games through injury last season.