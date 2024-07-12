Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged around the Premier League:

Wolves reject Hwang Hee-chan bid

Wolves have rejected a bid from Marseille for forward Hee-Chan Hwang. The South Korean international scored 12 goals in 29 Premier League games last season - including a strike against Newcastle United at Molineux back in October.

Marseille will be managed by former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi this season and have been linked with signing Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood in recent times. Wolves, however, view their man as indispensable this summer.

One side that may be happy to see Hwang leave Molineux is Newcastle United with the 28-year-old boasting a very good record against the Magpies. He has netted four goals in just five games against Newcastle United during his time at Wolves, including a brace during the last match of Mike Ashley’s time as owner of the club.

Arsenal duo undergoing medicals

Both Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga are set to leave the Emirates Stadium in the coming days with the pair undergoing medicals at Lazio and Sevilla respectively. Tavares will move to the Serie A club on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season for a fee that could rise significantly above €5 including add-ons.

Tavares had entered the final year of his contract with the Gunners and spent last season on-loan at Nottingham Forest. Sambi Lokonga, meanwhile, spent last campaign on-loan at Luton Town during their debut campaign in the Premier League.

He will again move on loan, this time to Sevilla, with the Spanish club having an option to buy the midfielder for around £10m.

Bournemouth defender joins Leeds United

Leeds United have completed the signing of Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell on a season long loan deal. The 29-year-old moves to Elland Road having spent the second half of last season helping Southampton, who would beat Leeds in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, secure promotion back to the Premier League.

The former Blackburn Rovers man joined Bournemouth on a free transfer in 2022 but has struggled for regular game time whilst on the south coast.