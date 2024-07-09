Borussia Dortmund swoop for £15m Newcastle United ‘target’ as Everton ‘agree’ Hull City transfer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United ‘target’ set for Borussia Dortmund move
Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in a deal worth around £15m. The Guinea international is set to have a medical ahead of a proposed move to Signal Iduna Park later this week after Dortmund triggered his release clause.
Only Harry Kane with 36 goals last season outscored Guirassy in the Bundesliga after he registered a stunning 28 goals in 28 games for a Stuttgart side that pipped Bayern Munich to second place in the table on the final weekend of the season. Guirassy’s form and relatively low release clause had seen him be linked with a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United among the clubs credited with an interest in him.
Everton ‘agree’ Hull City transfer
Everton and Hull City have reportedly come to an agreement over the transfer of winger Jaden Philogene. The 22-year-old has been extensively linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with Ipswich Town also reportedly interested in a move.
However, it seems as though Everton have swooped to sign the winger having reportedly agreed a £16m fee with Hull City. Philogene joined the Tigers from Aston Villa last summer and enjoyed a very impressive season at the MKM Stadium, scoring 12 goals, including a goal of the season contender with a sumptuous nutmeg and rabona finish against Rotherham United, as Hull narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.