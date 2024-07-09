Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer gossip and headlines that have emerged from around the Premier League and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘target’ set for Borussia Dortmund move

Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in a deal worth around £15m. The Guinea international is set to have a medical ahead of a proposed move to Signal Iduna Park later this week after Dortmund triggered his release clause.

Only Harry Kane with 36 goals last season outscored Guirassy in the Bundesliga after he registered a stunning 28 goals in 28 games for a Stuttgart side that pipped Bayern Munich to second place in the table on the final weekend of the season. Guirassy’s form and relatively low release clause had seen him be linked with a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United among the clubs credited with an interest in him.

Everton ‘agree’ Hull City transfer

Everton and Hull City have reportedly come to an agreement over the transfer of winger Jaden Philogene. The 22-year-old has been extensively linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with Ipswich Town also reportedly interested in a move.