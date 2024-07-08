Dan Ashworth delivered blow as Bayern Munich fans sign petition against Man Utd transfer
Bayern Munich fans reject proposed Man Utd transfer
According to Sky Germany, almost 60,000 Bayern Munich supporters have signed a petition to stop their club selling Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils have emerged as top contenders for the Dutchman’s signature in a move that could see the defender reunite with Erik ten Hag, a man he worked under whilst at Ajax.
A knee injury meant De Ligt played just 22 Bundesliga games for Bayern last season under Thomas Tuchel as they finished a massive 18 points behind eventual winners Bayer Leverkusen. Former Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is the man that will lead Bayern this season and he has already made moves in the transfer market by signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise with Fulham’s Joao Palhinha also expected to be announced as a Bayern player in the coming days.
De Ligt, meanwhile, was an unused substitute for the Netherlands as they defeated Turkey 2-1 in their Euro 2024 quarter final. Manchester United’s interest in the 24-year-old comes as Ten Hag looks to strengthen his defensive options following Rapahel Varane’s decision to leave Old Trafford at the end of last season.
Ipswich Town ‘eye’ double Championship swoop
Ipswich Town are reportedly closing in on the signing of Hull City defender Jacob Greaves. The 23-year-old who was named as Hull’s Player of the Season, has completed a medical ahead of his proposed move to Portman Road.
Greaves could also be joined by Tigers teammate Jaden Philogene at Ipswich amid reports that a £35m double deal for the pair could be struck. Philogene joined Hull from Aston Villa last summer and impressed whilst at the MKM Stadium. However, Ipswich will face stiff competition for his signature with Everton among the clubs also interested in the former Villain.
The Tractor Boys are currently preparing for their first Premier League season in over two decades and have already signed Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson so far this summer. Hutchinson starred for Kieran McKenna’s side last season and has made his loan move into a permanent transfer.
