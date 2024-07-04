Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer news and gossip that has emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Liverpool ‘eye’ Anthony Gordon alternative

After missing out on the signing of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, Liverpool will reportedly turn their attention towards signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer. Summerville starred for Leeds last season, scoring 19 goals in 43 Championship games as Daniel Farke’s side fell agonisingly short of a return to the Premier League following a play-off final defeat to Southampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summerville has also been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer, but reports have suggested that Liverpool are also interested in signing the 22-year-old. These reports suggest that Liverpool have ‘made contact’ with Summerville’s representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves accept West Ham offer for defender

West Ham have had a £40m offer for Wolves defender Max Kilman accepted by the Molineux outfit. Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui had been keen to reunite with Kilman at the London Stadium and has now seemingly moved one step closer to signing the defender after being frustrated over the last few weeks.

Kilman, who became Wolves captain following Ruben Neves’ departure to Saudi Arabia last summer, was an ever-present under Gary O’Neil last season, leading his side out in all 38 Premier League games. The 27-year-old is now expected to move to the capital, however, and wear claret and blue next season.