Liverpool ‘eye’ Leeds United star as Anthony Gordon ‘alternative’ as Wolves ace set for £40m West Ham move
Liverpool ‘eye’ Anthony Gordon alternative
After missing out on the signing of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, Liverpool will reportedly turn their attention towards signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer. Summerville starred for Leeds last season, scoring 19 goals in 43 Championship games as Daniel Farke’s side fell agonisingly short of a return to the Premier League following a play-off final defeat to Southampton.
Summerville has also been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer, but reports have suggested that Liverpool are also interested in signing the 22-year-old. These reports suggest that Liverpool have ‘made contact’ with Summerville’s representatives.
Wolves accept West Ham offer for defender
West Ham have had a £40m offer for Wolves defender Max Kilman accepted by the Molineux outfit. Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui had been keen to reunite with Kilman at the London Stadium and has now seemingly moved one step closer to signing the defender after being frustrated over the last few weeks.
Kilman, who became Wolves captain following Ruben Neves’ departure to Saudi Arabia last summer, was an ever-present under Gary O’Neil last season, leading his side out in all 38 Premier League games. The 27-year-old is now expected to move to the capital, however, and wear claret and blue next season.
Kilman had been West Ham’s number one defensive target all summer, although they did have a bid for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo rejected by the French club. The Hammers initially saw a £25m bid for Kilman rejected by Wolves earlier in the window.
