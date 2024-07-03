Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer gossip and headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

West Ham submit bid for Newcastle United and Man Utd ‘target’

French outlet L’Equipe report that West Ham have had an offer of around £28m for Jean-Clair Todibo rejected by Nice. The Hammers, under new boss Julen Lopetegui, have been linked with a move for the defender after seeing interest in Wolves captain Maximilian Kilman stall.

Todibo has been extensively linked with a move to the Premier League in recent times with both Newcastle United and Manchester United interested in the defender. The Red Devils will not be able to sign Todibo this summer, however, because of the links between Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership of the French side and his minority stake in the Red Devils.

West Ham, meanwhile, will likely have to up their offer for Todibo this summer should they want to prise him away from Nice. Despite an impressive season which saw him make 30 appearances in Ligue 1 as well as his competitive international debut during a European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar back in November, Todibo was not called up to Dider Deschamps’ France squad for Euro 2024.

Everton sign former Blades striker

Everton have confirmed the signing of former Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye for an undisclosed fee, believed to total around £17m including add-ons. Ndiaye joins the Toffees from Marseille, a club he spent just one season at following a move from Bramall Lane.

During his time in France, the Senegalese international scored just four goals in 46 appearances in all competitions. Ndiaye does have pedigree in England, however, netting 14 goals in the Championship for Sheffield United during his final year in south Yorkshire.

Speaking about his new addition, Everton boss Sean Dyche said: “Iliman adds versatility to our attacking options and strengthens our forward line as we look to build on the progress we made as a team last season in terms of chances created.