Tottenham Hotspur ‘hold advantage’ over Newcastle United in race to sign Wolves star

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from around the Premier League and beyond:

Spurs hold edge over Newcastle United for Wolves winger

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto this summer amid speculation that Newcastle United have also listed the winger as a potential addition. And according to latest reports, it is Spurs that hold an advantage over the Magpies in the race for Neto’s signature.

That’s because, according to Give Me Sport, Neto is attracted to playing in the Europa League with the north London outfit - something Newcastle United cannot offer him this summer. Ange Postecoglou’s side finished 5th in the Premier League last season, whilst Newcastle missed out on European football altogether after a 7th placed finish and Manchester United’s FA Cup win.

Neto is among the best players in his position in the Premier League, however, his injury record may put off potential buyers this summer. The Portuguese international has made just 51 Premier League appearances over the last three seasons, with 20 games last year his highest number of games since the 2020/21 campaign.

Defender drops major transfer hint

Elsewhere at Spurs, defender Emerson Royal has revealed his desire to play more regularly and expressed a dissatisfaction at being forced to spend a large part of last season on the bench. The 25-year-old has admitted he would be open to a move that sees him play on a more regular basis amid reports that AC Milan have shown an interest in signing him this summer.

The defender, who was not named in Brazil’s Copa America squad, said: “I’ve always made it clear. I’m very competitive and it bothers me a lot to be left on the bench. I was upset and I told the coach about it.

“I’ve always been very professional, put the most intensity into training, but this situation doesn’t work for me. I don’t know what my future will be. I am not a player who sits on the bench.

“I want to play, and if it’s not here, I understand that, but I want to go somewhere I can play. I want to play for the Brazil team and that is unlikely if I don’t play at club level, so I have to look for new places.”