Wolves reject Arsenal transfer as ex-Newcastle United defender secures Grimsby Town move
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Newcastle United man joins League Two side
Former Newcastle United defender Lewis Cass has joined Grimsby Town on a permanent deal. The 24-year-old moves to Grimsby from Port Vale after spending the second half of last season on loan at Stockport County, playing nine games as Dave Challinor’s side secured promotion from England’s fourth tier.
Lille accept Man Utd bid for defender - Real Madrid preferred
Manchester United have had a bid worth €50m (£42.26m) accepted by Lille for young defender Leny Yoro. Yoro, who doesn’t turn 19 until November, impressed for Lille last season and is wanted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.
Although the Red Devils, who have also been linked with moves for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt this summer, have had a big bid accepted by the Ligue 1 outfit, it is reported that Yoro’s preferred destination is Real Madrid. The reigning Champions League winners have not yet met Lille’s valuation of the 18-year-old.
Yoro has just one year left on his current contract with Lille, meaning he could leave on a free transfer next season should he not extend his current deal. Yoro would also be free to talk to teams outside of France from January and agree a pre-contract deal with any interested party - again meaning Lille would lose him on a free transfer.
Wolves reject Arsenal bid
Wolves have rejected a bid from Arsenal for goalkeeper Dan Bentley. Bentley spent last season as deputy to first-choice stopper Jose Sa and will likely have a similar role to play at Molineux again this season. The Gunners, meanwhile, have confirmed the permanent signing of David Raya and speculation remains over the long-term future of Aaron Ramsdale - a man who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.
Arsenal’s initial bid of £500,000 for Bentley has been rejected by Wolves who would need to source a replacement should they allow the 30-year-old to leave the club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.