Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from around the Premier League:

Former Newcastle United man joins League Two side

Former Newcastle United defender Lewis Cass has joined Grimsby Town on a permanent deal. The 24-year-old moves to Grimsby from Port Vale after spending the second half of last season on loan at Stockport County, playing nine games as Dave Challinor’s side secured promotion from England’s fourth tier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lille accept Man Utd bid for defender - Real Madrid preferred

Manchester United have had a bid worth €50m (£42.26m) accepted by Lille for young defender Leny Yoro. Yoro, who doesn’t turn 19 until November, impressed for Lille last season and is wanted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Red Devils, who have also been linked with moves for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt this summer, have had a big bid accepted by the Ligue 1 outfit, it is reported that Yoro’s preferred destination is Real Madrid. The reigning Champions League winners have not yet met Lille’s valuation of the 18-year-old.

Yoro has just one year left on his current contract with Lille, meaning he could leave on a free transfer next season should he not extend his current deal. Yoro would also be free to talk to teams outside of France from January and agree a pre-contract deal with any interested party - again meaning Lille would lose him on a free transfer.

Wolves reject Arsenal bid

Wolves have rejected a bid from Arsenal for goalkeeper Dan Bentley. Bentley spent last season as deputy to first-choice stopper Jose Sa and will likely have a similar role to play at Molineux again this season. The Gunners, meanwhile, have confirmed the permanent signing of David Raya and speculation remains over the long-term future of Aaron Ramsdale - a man who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.