Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer as talks over a new contract with Juventus stall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have been among those credited with an interest in the Italian international this summer as doubts grow over his long-term future at Juventus. Chiesa has spent the last four years in Turin following a move from Fiorentina, but reports suggest his relationship with the club is growing distant and that he could be sold this summer.

With just one year left on his current deal, Juventus may look to sell Chiesa this summer in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year. A fee of around £20m could be enough to secure his services this summer amid reports that an agreement over a new deal is not forthcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old scored ten goals in 37 games in all competitions last season and was part of the Italy squad that were eliminated at the Round of 16 group stage at Euro 2024. Newcastle United are in the market for a versatile forward and Chiesa, who can play on either wing, could be someone they move for - however, they will face stiff competition for his signature.

That’s because both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Chiesa this summer. Unlike the Magpies, Chelsea and Spurs can offer Chiesa European football next season.