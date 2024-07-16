Newcastle United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur given transfer hope as contract talks stall
Newcastle United have been among those credited with an interest in the Italian international this summer as doubts grow over his long-term future at Juventus. Chiesa has spent the last four years in Turin following a move from Fiorentina, but reports suggest his relationship with the club is growing distant and that he could be sold this summer.
With just one year left on his current deal, Juventus may look to sell Chiesa this summer in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year. A fee of around £20m could be enough to secure his services this summer amid reports that an agreement over a new deal is not forthcoming.
The 26-year-old scored ten goals in 37 games in all competitions last season and was part of the Italy squad that were eliminated at the Round of 16 group stage at Euro 2024. Newcastle United are in the market for a versatile forward and Chiesa, who can play on either wing, could be someone they move for - however, they will face stiff competition for his signature.
That’s because both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Chiesa this summer. Unlike the Magpies, Chelsea and Spurs can offer Chiesa European football next season.
