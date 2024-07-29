Everton ‘cool’ interest in Leeds United ace and Newcastle United ‘target’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Everton ‘cool interest’ in Leeds United star
Everton have reportedly cooled their interest in Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto. According to Football Transfers, the Toffees will not pursue a deal for the Italian international to ‘explore’ options elsewhere.
Gnonto has been tipped to leave Elland Road this summer following Leeds’ failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League with Newcastle United among the clubs linked with a move for him. The Magpies have signed three players so far this summer but lost Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively.
The Magpies have also been linked with a move for Gnonto’s teammate Crysencio Summerville. Summerville was named the Championship Player of the Season last year after registering 20 goals and nine assists for Daniel Farke’s side.
Manchester United ‘advancing’ in Bayern Munich transfer
Manchester United’s pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui is ‘advancing’ according to Sky Sports. The Moroccan defender could be set to switch the Allianz Arena for Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag continues to strengthen his squad under the reshaped footballing department at the club.
Mazraoui has previously been a target for West Ham but it seems that his most likely destination this summer will be Old Trafford. Although there is yet to be an official agreement between the clubs over a fee for the defender, personal terms between the player and Manchester United are not expected to be an issue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.