Everton ‘cool’ interest in Leeds United ace and Newcastle United ‘target’

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer headlines from around the Premier League:

Everton ‘cool interest’ in Leeds United star

Everton have reportedly cooled their interest in Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto. According to Football Transfers, the Toffees will not pursue a deal for the Italian international to ‘explore’ options elsewhere.

Gnonto has been tipped to leave Elland Road this summer following Leeds’ failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League with Newcastle United among the clubs linked with a move for him. The Magpies have signed three players so far this summer but lost Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively.

The Magpies have also been linked with a move for Gnonto’s teammate Crysencio Summerville. Summerville was named the Championship Player of the Season last year after registering 20 goals and nine assists for Daniel Farke’s side.

Manchester United ‘advancing’ in Bayern Munich transfer

Manchester United’s pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui is ‘advancing’ according to Sky Sports. The Moroccan defender could be set to switch the Allianz Arena for Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag continues to strengthen his squad under the reshaped footballing department at the club.