Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer headlines that have emerged from around the Premier League:

Atletico Madrid ‘in talks’ with Chelsea for midfielder

Atletico Madrid are ‘in talks’ with Chelsea over a potential move for midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer. The Three Lions man has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for a while now, despite becoming an important part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad that finished last season strongly.

However, a move to Spain could now be on the cards for Gallagher with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Atletico Madrid have engaged in ‘direct talks’ for the midfielder. He posted on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Atlético Madrid and Chelsea are now in direct talks for Conor Gallagher deal. Negotiations underway for package worth around €35/40m add-ons included, requested by Chelsea. Gallagher, on top of Atlético list as revealed in May — now getting closer.’

Newcastle United have long been linked with a move for Gallagher, as were Tottenham Hotspur back in January.

Fulham ‘agree’ deal for Arsenal ace

Fulham are closing in on the signing of Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe having agreed a club-record fee with the Gunners for the midfielder. Fulham will pay Arsenal £27m with £7m extra in potential add-ons for the 24-year-old.

Smith Rowe was tipped to break into Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad last season, but once again saw his game time very limited, making just 17 appearances in all competitions as Arteta’s side once again finished runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League. Fulham, meanwhile, have lost Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich this summer with Smith Rowe likely to be asked to fill the gap left by the departure of the Portuguese international.

Pep Guardiola provides Kevin De Bruyne update

Pep Guardiola has once again rebuffed talk that Kevin De Bruyne will move to the Saudi Pro League this summer. The Belgian has interest from Al Ittihad but Guardiola has again ruled-out a move for his key man: